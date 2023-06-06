LAURINBURG — June 21, also known as the summer solstice, will be devoted to the Longest Day “Bridgeathon,” an event developed by the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) to help fund the work of the Alzheimer’s Association in its support of research and knowledge about the debilitating disease.

Bridge-at-the-Village, an ACBL-sanctioned club, is hosting such a bridge extravaganza on that day in the Morris Morgan Entertainment Center at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, from 9 a.m. in the morning until 9 p.m. that evening.

Heavy refreshments will be provided, so players can enjoy them both before and after playing.

Each player will be asked to pay $5 or more if they wish to do so. For more information, contact Mac Doubles at 910-277-7512.

The Alzheimer’s Association both supports research by others and commissions its own studies.

An example of the latter is the Alzheimer’s Association U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk (U.S. POINTER), a two-year clinical trial to evaluate whether lifestyle interventions that simultaneously target many risk factors protect cognitive function in older adults who are at risk for cognitive decline.

Begun in 2018, 2,000 volunteers 60-79 years of age were identified through five large healthcare networks across the United States. These enrolled volunteers were then followed for two years. Two lifestyle interventions were compared, varying in their intensity and structure. Eligible volunteers were randomly assigned to interventions to evaluate these two lifestyle interventions.

Local Alzheimer’s Association offices in participating regions and partnerships with community organizations assisted with intervention delivery to set the stage for an accessible and sustainable community-based model for prevention. Volunteers were evaluated for changes in cognition every six months using gold-standard cognitive assessment tools. Vascular and metabolic health, physical function, mood and quality of life were also assessed. The Alzheimer’s Association provided funding for U.S. POINTER.

In speaking of this worldwide effort, a spokesperson for the organization stated, “We must test all options to treat and prevent this horrible disease. We must find the answers for the millions dying with Alzheimer’s and their families, and the tens of millions more who will become affected if we do not act now. The Alzheimer’s Association is extremely proud to launch this clinical trial with our scientific partners.”