MAY FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 16 inspections of area food service locations during the month of May.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

May 2: Scotland Christian Academy, Laurinburg, 97.50

May 2: Golden Corral, Laurinburg, 96.50

May 2: Sycamore Lane School Cafeteria, Laurinburg, 97

May 3: Captain Larry’s Seafood & Steaks, Laurinburg, 85

May 5: Prestwick Village Cafeterie, Laurinburg, 97

May 8: Scotia Village, Laurinburg, 97.50

May 8: Scotia Village Cafe, Laurinburg, 98

May 9: Golden Run, Laurinburg, 82.50

May 9: Scottish Pines, Laurinburg, 98

May 17: Railroad Bar and Grill, Laurinburg, 92.50

May 22: McDuff’s, Laurinburg, 92.50

May 23: Captain Larry’s Seafood & Steaks, Laurinburg, 91

May 24: Short Trip, Gibson, 90.50

May 24: Morgan Complex Concession Stand, Laurinburg, 96

May 30: Wagram School Cafeteria, Wagram, 96.50

May 31: Holiday Inn Express, Laurinburg, 96.50