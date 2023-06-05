LAURINBURG — A sea of orange snaked its way down North Main Street in Laurinburg on Saturday as the National Association of University Women (NAUW) held its annual Anti-Violence Gun Safety Awareness March.

Before the march began, County Commissioner and Reverend Darryl BJ Gibson gave the invocation and reminded marchers, in the words of Martin Luther King Jr., that “… Hate can not drive out hate. Only Love can do that.”

“I know that you have a passion for ending violence and NAUW thanks you for coming out,” the NAUW’s Dorothy Tyson told the crowd.

About 75 people chanted anti-violence slogans and carried signs with messages such as “fun not guns” and “no more gun violence” as they made their way from 303 N. Main to the Scotland County Courthouse on Biggs St.

Many wore orange t-shirts, handed out by Tyson, with the march’s slogan: “No More Silence, End Gun Violence.”

After arriving at the courthouse, attendees heard from several state and county officials about the need for gun safety in Scotland County.

Mayor James Willis thanked NAUW for sponsoring the march and said it takes everyone working together to get results.

“Most of our gun violence now occurs in the younger ages, under 18,” Sheriff Ralph Kersey told the group.

Kersey said parents are key to keeping guns out of the hands of children and reminded participants that gun locks are available for citizens at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

State Rep. Garland Pierce said he was impressed with the turnout.

“This is the biggest crowd I’ve seen for this event,” Pierce said. “I think everyone is more concerned with the violence we’re experiencing. It’s really affecting the psyches of our young people.”

NAUW member and marcher Emma Dockery summed up the purpose of the march by saying, “We care about the safety of everyone. If we could have control of guns, it would keep people safe. People need to keep their guns locked up and put a safety lock on them. There is a safe way to own guns.”