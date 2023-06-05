PEMBROKE — Wholesale power costs and a rise in inflation are the rationale the Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation is giving customers for another temporary uptick in rate.

Activated on June 1, Lumbee River EMC implemented a temporary rate adjustment to mitigate the financial impact on the cooperative and its members, according to LREM’s spokesperson. The 5.5% increase is a temporary rate adjustment on all member bills in response to these “unforeseen circumstances.”

The temporary adjustment will result in a $5.50 increase per 1000 kWh used, visible on the electric bill.

“We deeply value the trust and loyalty of our members and appreciate your understanding and support during these challenging times,” said Jon T. Locklear, LREMC President and CEO.

Wholesale power costs have surged by 8%, according to the corporation that serves more than 50,000 members in Scotland, Robeson, Hoke and Cumberland Counties. Additionally, the recent rise in inflation has further contributed to the economic challenges LREMC faces.

LREMC currently serves 3,212 customers in Scotland County.

The company previously implemented a temporary rate increase of 6.5% in 2020, making it the first hike in six years at the time.

“This temporary rate adjustment has been implemented to address the rising cost of power and increased inflation, allowing us to continue delivering reliable and high-quality electrical services to our members,” a statement issued to customers read. “The adjustment will be reviewed monthly, ensuring it accurately reflects the prevailing market conditions and allows for necessary modifications.”

“We understand that this may pose an additional financial burden for our members and assure you that we are working diligently to explore all avenues to minimize the impact of these challenges,” the stament continued. “… Lumbee River EMC remains committed to maintaining transparency and informing our members about any developments affecting their electricity rates. We will continue to provide regular updates regarding the status of the temporary rate adjustment and any changes that may occur in the future.”