Break-in

MAXTON — Sheriff’s deputies responded to Meritor, Inc. on Skyway Church Road on May 19 after a vehicle had a window busted out. The owner told deputies $2,000 along with a man-purse and wallet was stolen.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 19 that unknown persons broke in and stole their identification card and medication card.

LAURINBURG — Clayton Homes reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 20 that unknown persons broke into the facility by running over a fence and breaking the door on one of the mobile homes before stealing a refrigerator and oven.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ross Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 21 that someone broke into the residence and stole a gaming console, a riding lawn mower, a 65-inch TV, and a diamond engagement ring.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carriage Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 23 that someone broke in and stole an AK-47 and $650.

GIBSON — A resident of Lee Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 27 that someone broke in and stole a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, hood range, and air conditioning unit.

Larceny

WAGRAM — The Tobacco and Vape store reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 23 that someone stole a jar of Delta 10 flowers.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 26 that a solar light was stolen.

LAURINBURG — Carolina Welders reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that two catalytic converters were stolen along with 400 feet of leads and a welding helmet.

LAURINBURG — The Speedway on Church Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a black male entered the store and took 30 cartons of cigarettes while the clerk was distracted with other customers.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that he had people staying at his home while he was incarcerated but when he returned home two flat-screen TVs had been damaged.

Arson

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blakely Road on May 25 after a doublewide trailer was set on fire. The fire is currently under investigation.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Leisure Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that she was assaulted by an unknown female on Park Drive. The victim was treated and released.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 19 that unknown persons shot into the residence. No one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 19 that someone shot at their residence. No one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hackamore Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 20 that unknown persons shot at their residence. No one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 21 that someone shot at their residence. No one was injured.

Arrest

LAUREL HILL — Tyler Mathie, 37, of Pate Street was arrested on May 24 for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAUREL HILL — Tia Marie Brown, 41, of Cameron Street was arrested May 21 for assault with intent to kill and seriously injure and felony elder abuse. She was given a $250,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antwain Warren, 41, of Bronco Drive was arrested Tuesday for possession with intent to sell cocaine and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $50,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antoin McNeill, 27, of Turnpike Road was arrested on Wednesday for simple assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Erica Bethea, 50, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Donta Smith, 23, of Laurinburg, was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Victor Jones, 62, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday on a warrant for communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.