LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police are investigating a robbery from Thursday night.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Rob’s Convenience Store on North Caledonia Road after a black male entered the business around 8 p.m. wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.

The male demanded money from the clerk and took around $500 in cash before fleeing the store on foot.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. Any can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com.