LAURINBURG — The N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed that no injuries were reported in a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus on Highland Road in Scotland County Friday morning.

Trooper R.A. Rogers said that only property damages were reported at the scene where troopers were still investigating as of 9:55 a.m. Friday morning.

Rogers said he had no additional information at this time.

The Laurinburg Exchange will update this story, as more information becomes available.