LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Community Center is adding another family-friendly event to its calendar, dodgeball.

The first event was on Friday but for those still looking for some entertainment the next event will be on June 30 from 3 to 7 p.m.

“Currently, our gym is being used primarily for adult basketball and workout classes,” said Center Supervisor Jennifer Townsend. “Since our indoor snowball fight was such a success, I got the idea for dodgeball to try to appeal to more family usage of the gym.”

The event will split the indoor court in two along with having separate divisions for each age group. Teens will go head to head from 3 to 5 p.m. while adults and kids will have the gym from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be concessions available upon request during the event.

“We want people to know not to stress about the start time being at 5 p.m,” Townsend said. “You can drop in anytime between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.”

For those who might not want to participate in dodgeball throughout June, the Laurel Hill Community Center has plenty of other activities to get heart rates up. Adult basketball runs from noon to 3 p.m. most weekdays with youth basketball being from 3 to 6 p.m. The Center also offers Zumba classes from 6 to 7 p.m. on most Tuesdays and Thursdays and an extreme step class on Wednesdays from 6 to 7.

The Laurel Hill Community Center is located at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill.

For a full calendar of events, visit the Laurel Hill Community Center’s Facebook page or call 910-773-1930.