LAUREL HILL—Those looking for an activity to do with dad before the Father’s Day weekend will find just the thing at the Laurel Hill Community Center.

The Center is hosting a Father’s Day Event on June 10 starting at 10 a.m. which will allow for father figures and children to build small sports arenas together.

“Last month in May we did an event for Mother’s; a Mother’s Day Paint along,” said Center Supervisor Jennifer Townsend. “This month for June I wanted to do something to celebrate Father’s Day. I remember building Lowe’s Build and Grow kits with my grandfather as a child, and thought it would be a nice bonding experience for Father’s Day.”

The families will be building a sports arena build and grow kit which is typically priced and is $5 per take-home craft rather than per person. There will also be chips and water for light refreshments during the event.

“This is a make-and-take project, you get the experience of building the craft together, but also playing with the toy for years to come,” Townsend said. “This is open to any gentleman raising a child. Including but not limited to father, grandfather, uncle, foster, or guardian.”

Walk-in slots will be welcomed the day of but Townsend added they are limited to 20 kits so by reserving your spot online you are guaranteed a spot. Pre-register online at https://secure.rec1.com/…/scotland-county-parks…/catalog

The Laurel Hill Community Center is located at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill.

For a full calendar of events, visit the Laurel Hill Community Center’s Facebook page or call 910-773-1930.