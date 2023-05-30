LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg has a new store to explore.

Southern Conversations, a vintage, antiques and design store, opened last week in the former Art by Design space on Roper Street.

Owner Charlie Locklear, a Laurinburg native, describes his inventory as an eclectic mix of furniture, clothing, jewelry, and art.

“I have furniture and accessories in Asian, old world, traditional and country chic styles,” Locklear said. “I have vintage clothing and a vendor, Faith Over Fear, who makes hypoallergenic candles and soaps with goat’s milk. Plus, I have two more vendors and another coming soon. I really feel like there’s something for everyone here.”

The store, which spans several rooms, has an open whimsical vibe. Large stained-glass pieces adorn some windows, and other artwork and figurines are scattered throughout the space. Chairs, couches, tables, lamps, and armoires are artfully arranged in various rooms. Racks of colorful vintage clothes beckon shoppers in the front room.

It is a feast for the eyes that encourages patrons to stay and browse for a while.

Locklear, a graduate of Scotland High School and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, worked for years as a mental health professional and designed on the side. Over the years, he realized design was his true passion, and that he’d still be helping others, though in a completely different capacity, if he lived his dream full-time.

“I’m helping bring life back to downtown Laurinburg,” he said. “I’m excited to bring a thriving business to our community. People in Scotland County shouldn’t have to travel to find beautiful, unique pieces for their homes. And now, they don’t have to.”

Southern Conversations is open M-F 10-5 and Saturdays from 10-4.