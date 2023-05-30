Scotland residents still urged to prepare for worse

LAURINBURG — The 2023 hurricane season officially kicks off on June 1, and meteorologists are predicting it will be a near-normal hurricane year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a press release stating this year’s outlook predicts a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season, and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 storms with winds of 39 mph or higher with five to nine of those having the potential to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher. Those five to nine hurricanes include the potential for one to four of those becoming a category three or higher. NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.

NOAA is seeing some upgrades this year to help with being able to the extend tropical cyclone graphic from five to seven days which will help provide emergency managers and communities more time to prepare for storms.

For Scotland County

Public Safety Director Robert Sampson said residents should be aware of the dangers these storms may bring to the area and start preparing now.

“This is the time to start getting your emergency kits ready or if you have an at-home generator to start checking it to make sure it’s working properly so that if there are issues you can get them repaired,” Sampson said. “A very useful tool is www.readync.gov, they have a lot of resources for you including the lists for your emergency kits. Now is also the time to start buying all your items for the emergency kits like the water or the nonperishable foods because those are the first things to go when a storm is announced.”

The list includes having a gallon of water per person per day for three to seven days, having a flashlight with extra batteries, extra keys for your car and house, and copies of important documents.

Sampson also suggests having cash on hand, especially a few days before a storm is set to hit.

“So many people don’t think about having cash on hand anymore,” Sampson said. “But if the power goes out you can’t go get money out of an ATM and stores won’t be able to take your debit card either. So to make sure you can get whatever you might need, make sure you have cash on you before a storm hits.”

Sampson added it’s also important for people to continue to monitor local media such as WLNC and the Laurinburg Exchange.

“If we see something starting to form in the Atlantic, we start having meetings,” Sampson said. “We start meeting with the National Weather Service and getting the predictions. As soon as I know those predictions I start sharing those with our local media because I want all of our citizens to be just as informed as I am so that they can prepare.”

Besides following local media, Sampson added for those who like social media they can also find updates on the Scotland County 911 Emergency Communications Facebook page and county Facebook page.

“Especially if you’re new to the area, I suggest getting familiar with all the different places you can go to stay updated,” Sampson said. “And we also have a new mass notification system, RAVE, which will send out text messages or emails to citizens to help keep you in the loop with what is going on in our county when it comes to weather.”

Those interested in signing up for RAVE can go to https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/login.action?pa=scotlandcountync.