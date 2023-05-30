LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in his home Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Carl Drive around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old man had been stabbed in his home.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene by Scotland County EMS and refused to be transported for any further treatment.

There is no suspect in the case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. Anyone can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com.