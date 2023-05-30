Shooting

LAURINBURG —A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone shot at the residence. Several adults and juveniles were in the home at the time but no one was injured. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A resident of Marcellus Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke the rear window of their 2018 Kia Rio and damaged the steering wheel column.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Roy Manning, 68, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday for driving while impaired. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG —Tosha McNeill, 45, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Austin Coleman, 20, of North Myrtle Beach was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired. He was released without bond.

LAURINBURG —Jacklyn Williams-Hailey, 34, was arrested for being drunk and disruptive, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were released on a written promise to appear.