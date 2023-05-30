LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on McQueen Road.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, deputies were called out to McQueen Road around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning after a man’s body was found near a bicycle.

At this time deputies do not know what happened to the man but the body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh.

No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this man or what might have happened to him is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. Anyone can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, visiting p3tips.com and downloading the free mobile app, or calling 910-266-8146.