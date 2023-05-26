Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Harrison Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone entered their vehicle and stole a handgun.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that their 2018 Ford Fusion was stolen along with an iPhone 12 Pro Max which was in the vehicle. Warrants were obtained for 27-year-old Christopher Locklear of Atkinson Street for larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny.

LAURINBURG — Harley’s Tuxedo reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had cut the pipes from their air conditioning unit.

LAURINBURG — Lumbee River EMC reported to the police department on Thursday that someone damaged the air conditioning unit attempting to take copper.

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Thursday that a black male wearing a grey sweatshirt with black jeans and white shoes took several items in a black bag before leaving in a white or silver video.

LAURINBURG — Crossroads Dealership of Aberdeen reported to the police department on Thursday that someone stole a license plate off a blue PT Cruiser while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rosemary Lane reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had shot into the residence while one adult and one juvenile were inside.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Henry Rogers, 34, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in court. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Marquez Ingram, 23, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for an order for arrest for probation violation. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Fairley Johnson, 35, of Deluca Street reported to the police department on Thursday for driving while impaired. He was released on a custody release.