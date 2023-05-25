LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County, along with support from the North Carolina Arts Council, announced their inaugural Juneteenth Concert for set for June 10.

Running from 3 to 8 p.m. in McDuffie Square in downtown Laurinburg, the concert is open to the public and free to attend.

The Juneteenth Concert is planned to recognize and bring awareness to the Juneteenth holiday, which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This year’s festival will feature live music, food trucks, and a beverage garden.

Musical acts will include headliner act Motown Legacy Revue, Union Grove Gospel Choir, singer, Sherri Alford, jazz band, Talking Drums, African drummer, Ayinde Hurrey, saxophonist, Nyjel Graham, singer, Keisha Campbell, DJ Gate III, and the emcee for the evening will be Tyris D. Jones.

For more information about the concert or the Arts Council of Scotland County, call 910-277-3599 or visit storyartscenter.org.