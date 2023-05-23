ROCKY MOUNT – In a continuing effort to provide more services online, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will now allow residents with a State ID card to renew online and teen drivers with a Level 3 Full Provisional License to upgrade to a regular Class C license up to one year after expiration.

Previously, once these credentials had expired, these renewals and upgrades had to be done in-person at a driver license office. Regular Class C driver licenses can already be renewed up to two years after expiration.

“Allowing these services to be completed online should help shorten lines and wait times at our offices by getting folks that would previously have to come to the office out of the line altogether,” DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said. “As long as it has not been expired for more than one year and they didn’t renew online last time, residents can now skip the trip to the DMV and order these credentials online.”

Go to MyNCDMV.gov to learn more about services available online.

DMV to begin emailing customers about service changes, new legislation

Additionally, NCDMV plans to begin communicating directly with customers that have provided their email addresses and checked a box indicating their interest in receiving updates from DMV while utilizing an online service.

“People consume their information in different ways today than they used to, not everyone watches the evening news or subscribes to a newspaper,” Commissioner Goodwin said. “We’ve had a lot of changes this year, from changes to our office schedule to teen driver law changes. Being able to communicate directly with our customers will be advantageous for everyone. And these folks have already signed up to receive news from us, we just want to let them know we will be emailing them, so they know it’s legitimate.”

These planned email messages will contain general information about DMV services including changes to in-person office hours, new locations opening, new services available online and legislative changes, and are in addition to postcards and other mailings that are specific to a person’s credential and vehicle registration notices that customers have signed up to receive electronically.

For the most up-to-date information, customers are encouraged to visit MyNCDMV.gov.