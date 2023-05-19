LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police are investigating the shooting of a man outside his home Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Chris Young, police responded to Morris Street around 11:20 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The male told officers he had been sitting outside his residence on North Caledonia Road when a man wearing a black mask walked up to him and began shooting at him.

The victim said he ran from the area through several yards before ending up at Morris Street for help.

He was taken to the Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com