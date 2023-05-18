LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Cinema was packed with lively senior citizens Tuesday for a movie day made possible by the Lumber River Council of Governments.

Funds were provided to cover the costs to see “The Bucket List” and the lobby of the cinema was bustling with laughter and excitement from the seniors present.

Senior citizens from Scotia Village, Prestwick Village, and other community seniors were in attendance.

“There were 200 spots and 180 seniors signed up for the event so that in itself speaks volumes,” Tammy Jacobs said.

Scotland County sheriff officers were on site to assist with the event. Captain Darryl Ford welcomed guests in and delivered the invocation thanking the guests for their attendance and the Lumber River Council of Governments.

Barry and Beth Strickland, owners of B&B Chevy, brought their 1955 Chevy Bel Air to the event for seniors to enjoy.

One guest stated, “This just takes me back a few years to my younger days when you could just have fun with no strings attached.”

Many of the guests took photos with the classic car and thanked Barry Strickland for allowing it to be a part of the event.

Both theaters were open to accommodate the guests. Popcorn and beverages were also provided as a part of the event. Refills were offered at a discounted price.

For more information on The Lumber River Council of Governments, visit www.lumberrivercog.org.