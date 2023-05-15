Mail carriers in Scotland County and beyond joined forces for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The drive is held annually by the National Association of Mail Carriers

LAURINBURG — The National Association of Mail Carriers held on Saturday its 30th installment of one of the country’s largest one-day food drives, Stamp Out Hunger.

Residents received an invitation to leave bags of non-perishable items out by their mailboxes for their mail carrier to collect. The donations will assist in refilling food banks and helping fill the gap for many in need. These donations were taken to local food banks throughout the country.

In Scotland County, workers and volunteers accepted the items collected locally into the Church and Community Services. Donations poured in throughout the day as mail carriers collected from residents and brought them in to be sorted and prepared to give out to the community.

Volunteers and workers were present from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday awaiting the next load. Each time a mail carrier arrived the excitement filled the room as volunteers unloaded the truck. Shelves and racks filled quickly as the donations were brought in.

Church Community Services is a local non-profit outreach ministry for the community with a food bank as well as a clothing closet. The organization provides emergency assistance to Scotland County residents. Individuals or organizations may become members of the Church Community Services by calling in and speaking to a representative. Individuals may choose to donate canned food, clothing, or time to help their local community.

“We are so happy to be able to accept these donations for our community and that it’s being notated that these donations are for our local needs of the people,” Vince Bateman said.

Robin Monk was “ecstatic” at the donations and how much was brought in within such a short amount of time.

“Look at that rack, that’s only from an hour’s worth of the carriers coming in, we still have a lot of time left, it’s going to be great,” Monk said.

There also were items such as clothing and household items free of charge at the center Saturday.

For more information on Church Community Services, call 910-276-8330 or email [email protected]