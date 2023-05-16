LAURINBURG — Those looking for a family-friendly event this weekend have to look no further than the Laurinburg National Guard Armory where the Carolina Bash wrestling event will be taking place.

Doors open to the event at 6 p.m. with bell time starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 and kids 10 and under get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket. The event is being put on by Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling, who were in the Armory in December for the “Fight for McPhatter” event which honored the late Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter.

“This is a family-oriented event and these shows are a lot of fun,” said Det. Ray Morton with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. “The proceeds from this event will go to our local Scotland County Crimestoppers. So not only is it a fun event for the whole family but it also helps us in preventing crime in the community.”

Not only will those in attendance be able to enjoy the matches but there will be other events as well such as a signing from the NWA Babydoll.

“We will also have Blue Line Portraits will be at the venue taking photographs of people with all the proceeds going to Crimestoppers,” Morton said. “Got Your 6 Design will also be out there selling t-shirts as well as items that you can have customized.”

Scotland Crimestoppers is a nonprofit organization that allows people in and out of the community to submit tips on local crimes anonymously. If that person’s tip leads to an arrest, they can get paid based on the type of crime and what the individual is wanted for.

“We are still accepting sponsorships until Thursday,” Morton said. “We’ve had several sponsorships come in recently so a lot of people are stepping up to help us rain funds for Crimestoppers.”

For those interested in sponsoring the event contact 910-434-3081 for more information.