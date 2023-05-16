LAURINBURG — Parents looking for local events for their kids throughout the summer, have to look no further than Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

There are three weeks of summer camps being put on by Parks and Recreation for ages six to 12 starting in June and ending in July.

“The camps are going to be Monday through Friday each week,” said Recreation Programs Supervisor Jeff Maley. “They’re set for June 19 to 23, June 26 to 30, and July 10 to 14. We are already full for week one and weeks two and three only have a few spots left.”

The cost is $75 per child per week to participate in the camps.

“These camps are a lot of fun for the kids,” Maley said. “There are crafts, sports, field trips, and more. You can’t find a better bargain, so if you’re interested sign up before we fill up.”

Online sign-up can be found at https://secure.rec1.com/…/scotland-county-parks…/catalog.

For information on the Kids Summer Camp contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.