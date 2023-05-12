LAURINBURG — “May I be a nurse, Lord, with gentle healing hands, who always speaks with kindness, who cares and understands. And while I’m serving others as You would have me do, please help me remember I’m truly serving You.”

This is the daily prayer of Donna Gibson, a nurse at Highland Primary Care.

Gibson, along with thousands of other nurses throughout the nation are being celebrated this week for the National Nurses’ Week, which is observed every year from May 6 through May 12. May 12 is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale is the founder of modern nursing as most know it today.

The becoming of National Nurse Week took some time to be proclaimed. It was first mentioned around 1953 by President Dwight Eisenhower. In 1954, nurse week was celebrated in October. And after many attempts, in 1974, President Richard Nixon issued the proclamation and in 1982, President Ronald Reagan signed it into effect.

Other nurses in Scotland County shared some words of encouragement.

“Value what you do and add value to what you do. That’s my motto,” said Ivy Boone, a nurse at Scotland Medical Center.

Leslie Shepphard said her favorite quote is “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me,” a verse from Philippians 4:13.

Sheppard is the school nurse for Sycamore Lane Primary as well as Scotland High School.

Nurses play a vital part in our health care system. During this week, nurses are honored for their efforts to make the health care system run more efficiently.