Children throughout Maxton are signing up for the Maxton P.A.L. Program now in its second year of operation after a decade-long hiatus.

MAXTON —A local couple has taken it upon themselves to relaunch a program geared toward getting youth active in the Maxton community.

The Maxton Police Activities League, also known as Maxton P.A.L. Program, has returned after a hiatus that lasted longer than a decade. The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. exists to aid in the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by providing mentorship, service, athletics, recreational enrichment, educational opportunities and resources to PAL Membership Chapters.

Michael Hines took over heading the mission in Maxton after the Maxton Police chief sought his help.

“My wife and I took control of the P.A.L program in July of last year after being asked by community leaders Mr. and Mrs. Lorenzo McEachin and the Police Chief Darren Davis,” Hines said.

Hines said the program dissolved in 2011 “and with the deviation of Maxton losing their middle school to Rowland the children of Maxton activities were limited.”

Hines originally from New Jersey, was the obvious choice to take over with the “success” of his former program in Charlotte, the Hine Athletes Club, 2002-2013; and Hines Post Grad Academy, 2007-present.

“We took on the challenge without knowing much about the program, and we are glad we did,” Hines said.

Hines first came to know Maxton while visiting family each year during the summer.

“I use to come down in the 80s,” Hines said. “I loved coming here every summer.”

As he got older he started noticing the changes.

“There wasn’t much to do with the children,” Hines said. “I didn’t even see kids on the playground in the park.”

In relaunching the P.A.L. Program, Hines and his wife have been able to introduce children to sports they may have never come in contact with, like golf.

“I have been playing golf since I was in high school, so it’s one of my passions,” Hines said.

Hines was able to start the Golf club with the help of volunteers and donations from the McEachins.

“We have some that have never even heard of golf,” Hines said, but now after joining the P.A.L. Program, “they are thriving.”

In addition to the Golf Club, the program offers Girl Scout troop, youth basketball from ages 5- to 12-year-olds, t-ball and baseball for ages 5 to 9-year-olds, flag football for boys and girls and the organization has multiple trips planned this summer.

“We are looking forward to growing the program and reaching more youths in the community,” Hines said.

For additional information on the Maxton P.A.L. Program and how to volunteer, participate or donate, visit the website www.maxtonpal.com, email [email protected] or call 704-449-7395.

