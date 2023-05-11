Kesha Hood stands on a chair to get her lesson across to students.

LAURINBURG — Teacher Appreciation Week was celebrated nationally throughout the week beginning on May 7 and ending May 13.

Some say teachers are at most times the recipients of the least appreciation throughout the world, although most children spend about 25% of their day with a teacher.

There are close to 3 million teachers in the United States alone. In Scotland County, there is an average of 370 teachers.

Words of encouragement from a teacher

When asked to provide words of inspiration or motivation and what exactly pushed them to continue in the teaching profession, there were many responses.

“My favorite inspiration is the scripture ‘To whom much is given, much will be required.’ Luke 12:48. I truly believe that educators must possess a servant’s heart. You must make decisions based on what is best for the child and live for that purpose daily,” Kesha Hood said.

Amy Woodell works to make her students feel like part of her family.

“I call my students my kids because they aren’t just names on a class list, they are a gift to me and in the span of a year, they become a part of my heart,” Woodell said.

Precious Blackmon said she’s “motivated by many words of wisdom, but one that sticks with me is from Alexandra Trehue, the best teachers are those who show you where to look but don’t tell you what to see.”

“I heard once in my life, ‘Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best,’” Regena Covington said.

One teacher, Casey Lucas is encouraged by “the great” Dr. Suess.

”One of his quotes stated ‘The more you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.’ I knew in my first year of teaching that I wanted to share the joys of reading and teach the kids that reading didn’t have to be boring. It’s important to meet kids where they can get growth,” Lucas said.

One parent, LaSheba Dunlap commented that she believed that who she refers to as “Mrs. Streater,” a sixth-grade reading teacher at Carver Middle School was one teacher she wished to take with her year after year because of her love for not only the children but also for the parents.

“She deserves all the praise for superseding in her profession,” Dunlap said.