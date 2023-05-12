PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will host a free cybercrimes workshop on May 31.

The Cybercrimes Insight and Introduction to Digital Evidence Identification course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the former Business Administration Building at 185 Faculty Row.

Participants can register at https://cybersecuritydefenseinitiative.org/courses/cybercrimes-course/.

The workshop is open to the public and targeted to law enforcement officers, crime scene technicians, first responders, coroners and government/private sector investigative personnel such as bank personnel.

The instructor-led course introduces students with limited or no prior knowledge of computer crime and cyber investigations to identifying possible evidence related to suspected criminal activity. Participants will be introduced to the fundamentals of computer networks and internet technologies. They will learn how to identify hardware, software and other digital devices that contain evidence used in criminal investigations.

This training is made possible through the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium and developed under a partnership between Norwich and the Criminal Justice Institute’s Cybersecurity Defense Initiative at the University of Arkansas.