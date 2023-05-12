Break-in

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 6 that someone broke into their vehicle and stole paperwork along with the vehicle’s catalytic converter.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Deluca Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that the rear door was kicked in at the residence. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jessica Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone had attempted to break into the residence and stole a push lawnmower.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 11 that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a 9mm firearm.

Larceny

GIBSON — The Family Dollar on Main Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 5 that unknown persons stole 12 propane tanks from the front of the store.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Sheriff’s deputies responded to Harrison Road on May 7 after an abandoned vehicle had been shot at. No suspects at this time.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McDougald Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that their 2019 Nissan Vera had been struck by gunfire.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that while parked in the Dollar General parking lot the back rear passenger window was busted out.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Harold Randall Key, 48, of Rockingham was arrested Tuesday for first-degree trespassing and solicitation of funds. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nayshawn McLean, 22, of Laurinburg, was arrested Tuesday for embezzlement. He was given a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Cameron Henegan, 55, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given $20,000.

LAURINBURG — Robert Powell, 36, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Tony Campbell, 67, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 27, of Tara Drive was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Demorris Jones, 32, of South Pine Street was arrested Thursday on a warrant for assault on a female and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Salemeun Battle, 23, of Butler Street was arrested Thursday for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, financial card theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $3,500 bond.