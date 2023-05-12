LAURINBURG — Get ready for a summer packed with reading.

The Scotland County Memorial Library Summer Reading Program will last throughout the summer months.

“We have a great lineup for the program this year,” Librarian Jenna Maley said. “I know the kids will have lots of fun. We are excited to be able to have the program here at the library and look forward to everyone coming to enjoy.”

Sign-up will begin on June 7. On that day, parents can bring their children to sign up and get their very own reading log. Children record the time read on the log and for each minute read participants are rewarded a point. Those points are then cashed out at the library treasure box for prizes.

The program will include storytellers Tyris Jones with African drummer Ayinde Hurrey, Down to Earth Aerial acrobatics Dawn Finch, Wagram Apiary beekeepers, NC Aquarium Fort Fisher show, The Bug Bang Boom show, NC ZOO: Asheboro with live animals, and Rockstar Magic with Chris and Neal.

Wednesday shows begin on June 14 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The program ends Aug. 4.