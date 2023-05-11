LAURINBURG — Those looking for good music and fun have to look no further than downtown Laurinburg next Friday.

The second Hasty Realty Laurinburg After Five is set to kick off at 6 p.m. featuring the Pizazz Band.

“This is the first time we’ve had the Pizazz Band playing a Laurinburg After Five,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “They were at the Oyster Roast this past year and everyone really loved them so we’re excited to see what they bring to Laurinburg After Five. They do put on a great show and interact a lot with the crowd so it will be a lot of fun.”

Pizazz performs covers at festivals, weddings, clubs and private events and represents a variety of genres including soul, bunk, beach, country and rock.

There are four more concerts after this one including Heads Up Penny on June 16, the Embers on July 21, the Tru Sol Band on Aug. 17, and closing out the concert series is Laurinburg native Jim Quick on Sept. 14.