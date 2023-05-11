WAGRAM — Wagram Elementary School was one of 300 schools from 36 states across the country to receive a $5,000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries on Thursday.

This year, the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded $1.5 million in library grants this year.

Many of the libraries will use the funds to update and diversify their collections.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Laura Bush Foundation Grant Recipients! I am thrilled that school librarians across the country will soon be able to update their library collections,” Bush said.

Wagram Elementary School Media Specialist Donna Scott said, “I want to purchase books for the lower grades, we don’t have a lot of books for kindergartners when they first begin to read. And I’ve noticed fifth grade, the older ones, that we don’t have a lot for them. So, I’m going to focus on those two ages. I believe in children being avid readers. We really appreciate and value the grant to update our library. The children are really going to be able to enjoy the benefits of the new books.”

Bush revealed her 2023 summer reading list, which includes recommendations for young readers through middle schoolers at the annual Laura Bush Book Club event, as part of the Engage at the Bush Center series presented by NexPoint, with support from H-E-B. Selections feature books on family, adventure and gratitude. The list contains classics like “The Little House” as well as new releases like “The Loud Librarian,” featuring Dallas illustrator, Erika Lynne Jones.

“This year’s summer reading list includes an old favorite, ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ which I remember reading to my daughters when they were little,” Bush said. “As a former teacher and librarian, I know that the most important thing parents and caregivers can do for their children is to read to them. So I hope you bring this list to your local library, and pick out a few books to read with your family this summer. Your kids will love it, and so will you.”

Grant applications for the 2023-2024 school year will open in late 2023. Visit laurabushfoundation.org to learn more.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded $21 million to more than 3,600 schools across the country.

The George W. Bush Institute’s Education and Opportunity work, which houses the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries, is generously supported by The Allstate Foundation. The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. More information can be found at laurabushfoundation.org and www.bushcenter.org.

Cheris Hodges is the Public Information officer for Scotland County Schools. She can be reached at [email protected].