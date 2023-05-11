MAXTON — We Pack Logistics, a contract packaging and warehousing services company, has named Tyler Graves director of operations, Torrey Hursey warehouse manager and Tom Bradley human resources manager for its North Carolina region.

In their new roles, they will play a significant role in supporting We Pack in fulfilling its customers’ repack and storage needs across the company’s facilities throughout North Carolina, including those in Rockingham, Maxton and Fayetteville.

“Tyler and Torrey’s experience in various logistics roles combined with their deep knowledge of the North Carolina market as residents and previous track record in the industry make them the perfect fit to lead and support our team as we focus on future expansion in the region,” said Brandon Hoog, president and chief information officer of We Pack. “We’re also thrilled to welcome Tom onboard as our new human resources manager and look forward to the guidance and support he’ll offer our current employees and as we welcome new team members onboard. We look forward to seeing our team thrive in North Carolina and continue to provide customers with an exceptional experience.”

We Pack, which was founded in Paris, Texas, in 1984 as H-W Commercial Warehouse, Inc., expanded into North Carolina in 1999 with facilities in Lumberton, serving the packaging needs of customers ranging from Fortune 500 food giants to emerging brands. Three years later, the company opened its primary packaging facility in Maxton, which earned an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and Safe Quality Foods (SQF) in the following years. Since then, We Pack has added two North Carolina facilities in Rockingham and Fayetteville for a total capacity in the region of over 850,000 square feet.

Prior to becoming director of operations, Graves served as a warehouse manager for We Pack in North Carolina since joining the team last March. Before that, Graves worked in Hamlet, in various leadership roles for Big Rock Sports, a national sporting goods distribution company, and American Wordmark, a market leader in cabinet making. During his time in the U.S. Army, he served as an operations supervisor both stateside and overseas. Following his active duty, Graves spent several years in the U.S. Army active reserve in key leadership positions. He is married to Whitney Graves, and they have three children.

Hursey is responsible for We Pack North Carolina’s day-to-day activities as the newly named warehouse manager. Prior to joining We Pack, Hursey worked in Maxton, North Carolina, as a development analyst for Campbell Soup Supply Company, a producer of ready-to-serve soups and broths in packaged containers, and Two Hawk Employment Services, North Carolina’s top employment services company. Hursey earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. During his time at East Carolina University, he served in a managerial role for the intramural athletics program, where he supervised more than 200 participants, staff and fans.

Bradley serves We Pack North Carolina as its human resources manager, where he oversees all personnel and daily operations of the department. Bradley has an extensive background in human resources and has held various positions in his respective field throughout his career, including most recently as human resources manager for Butterball, LLC, a leading provider of turkey products, in Raeford, North Carolina. Bradley graduated from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, Missouri, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance.