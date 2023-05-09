LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Schools district has increased safety measures following a threat made online.

“Scotland County Schools is aware of an internet threat against Scotland High School,” read a statement the school district released on Tuesday. “The threat is under investigation and the school district is working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff at SHS.

“Because we take all threats against our students and staff members seriously, we have added extra security on our campus and there will be an elevated Police presence to ensure the safety of each student, staff member, visitor, and volunteer on our campus. Be aware that making a threat against a school is a Class H felony.

“Again, there will be an increased police and security presence at SHS this week to ensure the safety of the campus.”