The Bridge-at-the-Village Monday afternoon Common Game results for the game played on Tuesday with Brian Potter directing were: first, Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey; with a second/third place tie, Jim Heiman and James Potter with Bon Fisher and Ken Mack; and second in B: Doug and Connie Harris.

In the Common Game standings, John and Celeste Lewis placed 17th out of 111 moving Howeller pairs in 41 clubs playing in the 299er Game, while the Doubles/ Massey pair placed 554th out of 2782 Open Game pairs playing in 141 clubs nationwide.

Bridge-at-the-Village is the only American Contract Bridge League-sanctioned club playing on the Highway 74 line between Charlotte and Wilmington. It plays at 3 p.m. every Monday afternoon in the Scotia Village Café. Visitors are welcome, and a partner is almost always guaranteed for players arriving without one.