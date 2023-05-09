LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents and community leaders gathered in downtown Laurinburg to acknowledge the National Day of Prayer Thursday at the Scotland County Courthouse.

The theme for this year was “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” according to Lois Howard.

There was a moment of silence for Pastor Kenneth Blease who passed on this week.

“Pastor Blease was a faithful minister with close ties with many in our community. He was always involved in the community and its gatherings, and His presence will be greatly missed,” Rev. Essie Davis said.

Minister Janie Adams graced the gathering with a song while Heather Adcock provided American Sign Language.

Local Pastors and leaders Billie Rollins, Pastor George Ellis, Pastor Hal Culbertson, Rev. Evelyn Maye, Rev. Steven Adams, Missionary Jimmie Sims, Pastor Don Rollins, Phillip McRae, and Joshua Bullis were in attendance.

Each was given a specific subject to pray upon and was given the opportunity to elaborate through prayer. Prayers covered salvation, churches and communities, Government, families and bereaved, violence, sick and shut-ins, military, the judicial system and youth.

Approximately 30 community residents were in attendance. Many gave comments of thankfulness for the gathering. Some expressed their excitement to attend the event as something they couldn’t miss for the world.

“I look forward to the community and the unity that we feel here, especially with the diversity of people that come to attend. We are all from different walks of life, yet we work together to try to make our communities a better place,” Adams said.

Josh Bullis spoke on the importance of our youth in our communities. He stated

“Our youth is our future, we need them to carry on where some of the older ones are stepping down,” Bullis said. “Who will be our next pastor, our next missionary, next judge?’’

“It’s a day to come together as neighbors and pray for things at hand, God is our help and a very present help in a time of need. Call on him and He will hear your cry,” said another member of the community.

The National Day of Prayer is set for the first Thursday of May every year.