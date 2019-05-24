Little graduates are celebrated at local day care

LAURINBURG — Young students and little graduates celebrated Fun Day at State Line Children’s World day care on a hot and steamy Friday.

As the school year ends, parents came to enjoy the play, food and fun at the celebratory day for all the students. A proud father said he was thankful for the event so he could spend time with his daughter.

“I waited 40 years to have children and I cherish every moment,” said Travis McCusker. “My daughters are my heart and soul.”

Children climbed and slid in bouncy houses, blew bubbles, and threw balls at a target. The teachers assisted while parents played with their child or watched under tents.

The weather was warm and sunny and children took a short break to enjoy popsicles to cool down.

“It really is a celebration,” said Davina DeBerry, teacher and administrator at the day care. ” They learned English, Spanish, the alphabet and good manners. So they are socially and emotionally ready — that is one of the most important factors for Pre-Kindergarten.”

She added that parents were encouraged to read to the children for 10 minutes a night and the parental support has been amazing.

“We have 100-percent parent participation today,” said Malloy. “Whether it is a parent or a parent representative, they are here and it says a lot.”

DeBerry also said the day care instills 21st Century learning, boosting confidence and self-esteem. Thirty young graduates will walk across the stage next weekend.

“My son is graduating and going to kindergarten, so I live to be there for all the milestones,” said Amanda Cook, a mother. “He cried everyday at first, so he really has grown a lot. He interacts with others better and is more willing to be independent.”

For information, call State Line Children’s World at 910- 276-9415.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

