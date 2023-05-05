WAGRAM — The first Wagram Spring Festival is set for Saturday.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Charles Murray Park and is being put on by the Wagram Community Advisory Board and presented by Victoria’s Sweets and Treats.

“The Beach Fever Band will be performing from noon to 2 p.m. and we’ll have dance performances by Creative Expressions Dance Academy,” said Wagram CAB member Myra Stone. “We’re hoping to get a lot of the community out to join us for a day of fun.”

The Tuesday Cruisers will be at the event along with a variety of food and craft vendors. There will also be a kid’s zone and a face painter at the park.

Charles Murray Park is located at 21820 Second Street in Wagram.

For more information follow the Wagram CAB social media pages or contact them via [email protected]