LAURINBURG — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the Nov. 27 at the Tobacco House.

According to Laurinburg Police, 19-year-old Jaliel Zavion Purvis of Gibson was arrested Tuesday at his home by Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Marshals.

Purvis was charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure, two counts of felony conspiracy, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and going armed to the terror of the people.

He was given a $1 million bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.

Adaiyeus Jones, 22, of Second Street was arrested in February in connection to the incident; Christopher Mitchel Pate, 18, of Sunset Drive, was arrested in January in connection to the incident; Devonta Jameel Monroe, 28, of Glenn Street was arrested in December for a separate charge but was found to have been linked to the incident.