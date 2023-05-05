LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police are still looking for the man believed to have been involved in the shooting that killed a 15-year-old.

Twenty-year-old Ernez Tomaz Austin of Fairmont Street has not been located yet and is currently wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The charges are in connection to the April 29 shooting that occurred at the 800 block of Biggs Street. When officers arrived at the scene they located the first victim laying on the front porch who was already deceased, he was identified as a 15-year-old male. A second victim, identified as a 19-year-old male of Chestnut Street came out of the residence, he also had a gunshot wound. The 19-year-old was taken to the Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting revealed that a black Jeep drove past the two victims who were in the yard and began firing. The two teens fled to the front of the house where the 15-year-old collapsed on the front porch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, visiting p3tips.com and downloading the free mobile app, or calling 910-266-8146. If you submit a tip that leads to an arrest in the case you may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.