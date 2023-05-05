LAURINBRUG — There is a new book on the shelf at Scotland Memorial Library. Bunnies, Birds, and Puppy Tales was written by Teresa Watts and illustrated by her very talented sister and artist Kay Bradsher.

“Bunnies, Birds, and Puppy Tales” is a lighthearted children’s book about a fun-filled day with best friends sharing campfire stories and showing love and kindness to one another. The friends also show kindness to special animal friends they meet along life’s way. Adorned with beautiful illustrations, “Bunnies, Birds, and Puppy Tales” will leave a lasting impression on readers of all ages.

A book reading, story time session has been scheduled for Saturday May 13, at Scotland Memorial Library from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.