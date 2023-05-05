Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dixie Guano Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 27 that the residence was broken into but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Benton Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 28 that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a full firefighter suit and a speaker.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morris Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 30 that unknown persons broke in and stole a microwave.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL— Sheriff’s deputies responded to Old Wire Convenience on April 28 after someone stole a 12-pack of beer and cigars.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 29 that someone stole their firearm from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Johns Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 29 that their Dodge Charger was taken but reported it was returned the next day.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons stole several rings, several diamond pendants, several necklaces, several watches, and a bracelet.

LAURINBURG — A resident of College Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that a party had been held at their residence and a gold ring is now missing.

LAURINBURG — The Dollar General on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an Indian woman came into the business and took a six-pack of Dove soap, Dawn fabric softener, and laundry detergent. She was approached by an employee and gave the soap back but left with the other items.

LAURINBURG —Sheriff’s deputies responded to McFarland Road on Wednesday after a vehicle broke down and had it’s battery stolen and attempted to break into the trunk.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone stole a package off their porch.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone scratched the paint on their vehicle and struck it with an unknown object causing a dent.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stonewall Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone used his debit card after he had lost it and used it for $280 in Walmart.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Crestline Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone had been getting food stamps in her name.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 30 that the residence was shot at. No one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gum Swamp Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone shot at the residence but no one was hit.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Pitt Street on Tuesday after two apartments were shot into. The apartments were occupied during the shooting but no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Zayquan McDaniel, 20, of South Pine Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault and injury to real property. He was given a $500 bond.