Christi Jacobs, a junior at Richmond Senior High School and a member of the varsity baseball team, stands with Caleb Blake during the second annual Richmond Senior High School Exceptional Children tee-ball game held at the Raider softball field on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

ROCKINGHAM — The Raider softball field was filled with parents, softball and baseball players, and Student Senate members during Thursday morning’s second annual Richmond Senior High School Exceptional Children tee-ball game.

More than two dozen students were able to play a softball game filled with laughter, smiles, and high-fives with the help of players from both the softball and baseball teams.

Jim Butler, the high school principal, said he came up with the idea last year while watching his son participate in similar events that brought players and kids with special needs together onto the field.

“Why couldn’t we do it here at Richmond,” he said, reflecting on last year. “I thought back then that we have a great opportunity to do so right here. We got everything we need to make this an enjoyable event for everyone.”

Butler said Raider players and Student Senate are always willing to help out their fellow students. The event was a no-brainer, with the softball field close to the main building.

“It’s such a good thing for these kids to get out and play ball,” he said, watching the students laughing and having fun. “It’s good for our baseball and softball teams and our Senate kids to get out here and work with all our students.”

Senior Macy Steen, a catcher for the Lady Raiders, said it’s her second year participating in the game and hopes memories created during the game will positively impact the students.

“As players, we love to give back and try our best to make our fellow students feel welcomed and loved,” Steen said. “They enjoy being outside just as much as we do, and we will try our best to help them have fun and remember that we are all Raiders.”

Steen said having people in the stands and students on the field is important; the event is all about them.

“It gives them a chance to be out here in front of everybody and have people cheer them on like people cheer for us,” she said. “I just want them to walk away and have fun today. I hope they enjoy themselves. We are all one family.”

Steen’s competition across the diamond was the boys’ baseball team and sophomore second baseman on the JV team, Sam Thompson.

Thompson said there were two goals for the morning. To have fun and give the students new experiences.

“These kids don’t get the same opportunity as we do for playing in front of big crowds and representing Richmond,” he said. “Today, they get to do just that. They are just as much a Raider as any players at the school.”

Thompson said being a Richmond Raider isn’t about the uniforms athletes wear; instead, it’s about being part of a family and something much bigger than one player.

“I hope they understand that they are part of the team, and they do matter,” he said.

Butler said bringing all the students together onto the softball field for one event will change lives and grow the sense of family and community when they come on campus.

“I just want them to continue to have that sense of belonging,” he said about the students. “They’re 100 percent Raiders. They’re a part of the school, and I want to enjoy every phase of their time here, from the classes, cafeteria, and sports activities. “We just want them to be fully involved in Raider life.”

Butler said he hopes to pack the stands and fence line of the softball field next year and take the event to the next level.

“Everyone is enjoying themselves today,” he said, looking at the parents and staff in the stands cheering. “I love watching the students interact, laugh, and have fun. It’s the only way to grow a high school and community. Right here on this field shows that we all can come together and be family.”

Family matters, and when 16-year-old Mitchell Forrester’s name was called over the loudspeaker to bat, his parents and grandparent were there cheering him on from the front row.

“It makes them feel included and gives them the exercise,” Forrester’s father said. “They don’t get many opportunities to be active around other students and have fun. This event gives Mitchell a chance to be included. That’s important.”

“I want him to have a sense of belonging, friendship, and most importantly, to just have fun,” said Forrester’s mother, Karen Hardin. “This is a great opportunity because they’re around other kids who really care and are compassionate. Look at them. They are all having so much fun.”

Kristi Wagers said it was the second year for her son, Clay, to participate in the game.

“He loves people cheering for him and clapping,” she said while watching her son walk to the plate. “He loves being out here with these girls.”

Wagers said she hoped all students walked away having fun and learning that being kind isn’t difficult and that laughter is contagious.

“I know these kids will have such a wonderful, positive experience on the field,” she said. “Watching their interactions here today warms my heart, knowing Clay and the other students are laughing and enjoying the moment with the softball and baseball players.”

The scoreboard was lit up and kept the score, but no one cared. Most in attendance probably didn’t even look back to notice. It didn’t matter today. The score was meaningless in a game that was about more about happiness, caring, and giving back. Those game stats are the ones that stood out the most.

As Butler walked away to talk to students, staff, and parents, his last words were, “This is the Raider Magic I keep talking about. This is family.”