Club hears from area Kiwanis leader

LAURINBURG — Local Kiwanians received words of encouragement and coaching at their meeting on Thursday.

Keynote Speaker and President-elect of Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Club Mary Winfree spoke of age, growth and gaining steps towards strengthening the Laurinburg club.

“I believe in Kiwanis we have an opportunity to really impact a child’s life,” said Winfree. “These are our children and our responsibility.”

She pointed out the difference in the challenges children face today versus the past.

“Years ago, we really were concerned about fatherless homes, now we are concerned about parentless homes,” said Winfree. “We know grandparents have the responsibility of raising children and those elders often don’t understand the issues children are faced with today.”

She listed the internet and video games as two challenges that parents often think is giving their child free time.

“We think we are giving them a way to be entertained, but we really are negatively impacting a child’s mind, said Winfree. “I believe video games and electronic devices must be limited and we now understand the over stimulation of it.

She also mentioned drugs, violence and bullying as issues that she wants to address in children’s lives.

“So that is why I joined Kiwanis, it’s the opportunity to impact a child’s life in a positive way,” said Winfree.

Winfree is a 10-year veteran of Kiwanis and she spearheaded tactics to gain members and raise money for her club’s cause.

“We have been able to start club coaching, it is a total Carolinas district thing,” said Winfree. “It’s a day-long training and three tracks are service, membership growth and club strengthening.”

She said notoriety is a way to build the club.

“I see you give out Terrific Kid certificates and those are sent home,” said Winfree. “It’s a great way to let the community know you exist.”

Winfree recommended getting members of all ages, especially college and young adults.

“As we age, we are able to do less, our hair is turning gray and we can’t contribute as much as we did five years ago,” said Winfree. “Millennials are accustomed to new devices and accustomed to change. They are creative and not afraid to try something new.”

She also said she would help the Laurinburg Club in the future.

“If you decide that you want to achieve something different than what you are doing right now and set some goals, I have the ability to help you build a strategy to achieve club membership or strengthening,” she said. “I would love to share my training with you and any other club.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_kiw2.jpg