LAURINBURG — Downtown was full of people from Friday night to Saturday afternoon for the annual SpringFest event.

From the Hasty Realty Laurinburg After Five to the FUNd Run to the Spring Arts Festival, it was a busy day for those who ventured downtown.

Kicking off on Friday was the Laurinburg After Five which featured the New Local Band sponsored by Dominos.

Despite a dreary morning the evening showed no signs of rain and went off without a hitch to one of the larger opening crowds.

On Saturday morning more than 300 people were downtown bright and early for the 18th annual FUNd Run put on by the Scotland Memorial Foundation.

“We had 375 people sign up which is absolutely fantastic since we had around 340 people signed up this morning,” said Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan. “We had around 140 people run last year and prior to COVID they were in the 400s so while we’re not quite to pre-COVID numbers we are getting really close.”

The money raised via the run goes to helping the Foundation buy new Mobile Mammography equipment which will help bring screenings to residents in the more rural part of the community who aren’t able to get to the hospital for their screenings.

Out of the hundreds that ran, the overall male winner for the 5K was Zachary Ferguson, second place was Gary Franks and third place was Ethan Scott. For women, first place was Jan Pitcairn, second place was Sarah Laviner and third place was Margaret Laviner.

“Everything went really well but we couldn’t have done this one on our own,” McMillan said. “The Foundation is a small staff so this really all happens because of the sponsors and the volunteers and we can’t thank them enough. It’s been amazing to get to see so many people from the community and outside the community come together downtown and support such an important cause.”

Following the FUNd Run, the Spring Arts Festival kicked off with entertainment and vendors. With more than 30 vendors there was everything from blooming onions to candles to drone photos and everything in between.

“I think overall it was a good event,” said SpringFest Chair Bob Dean. “We had a good crowd come out, we had fantastic entertainment, there were great vendors and the bounce houses were a huge hit with the kids. So I think everyone had a really good time.”

Entertainment for the day included performances by Legacy Dance, Ayinde Hurney playing the African drums, Clark Bennett, and Mark McKinney and Co.

“I think the whole weekend was successful from start to finish and we’re already working on ideas to make next year even better,” Dean said. “I can’t say thank you enough to our volunteers for making this such a successful event and to thank the Chamber, the city, and the Foundation for coming together with us and putting on such a great event for our community.”