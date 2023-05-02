Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Roosevelt Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone pushed the window air conditioning unit into the residence to gain entry. Nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone made entry through a back door but nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Friday that a box of molding was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Saturday reported that while their truck was in the Lowe’s parking lot a weed eater was stolen from the truck bed.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sigma Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons stole their 9mm firearm.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl, South Carolina, reported that while parked at a park in the city someone stole her 9mm firearm. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had scratched the paint on their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — North Laurinburg Baptist reported to the police department on Saturday that someone busted a window on the east side of the building.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had scratched the paint on their van along with busting the lights.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department on Friday that their residence was shot at. There was one adult and one juvenile inside at the time.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Randy Chamberlain, 48, of Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday for a warrant out of Maryland for assault in the first degree. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Antonio Wright, 48, of Washington Street was arrested Sunday on a warrant for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Zyquise Love, 18, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for carrying a concealed gun, resisting public officers, and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $2,500 bond.