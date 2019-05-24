City discusses beautification with flowers

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council has been working on ways to rejuvenate the historic downtown from the potential of a civic park to ‘Tis the Season turning it into a winter wonderland — but one tiny detail will be making it’s way downtown next year.

The council heard about the potential of getting hanging flower baskets to put on the poles for downtown. The discussion began at the budget meeting. The planters would cost between $430 and $550 depending on whether the city purchases fiberglass liners. The liners allow for the baskets to hold moisture during the hotter summer months.

There would also be an ongoing cost of around $1,300 a year for flowers, along with an added cost to either contract out the watering of the plants or add on a seasonal worker to do it.

However, while most members of council thought the idea to add the baskets was a good idea, Council member Curtis Leak was opposed to the idea.

“… you’ve got taxpayers who live in the city of Laurinburg saying they’re spending all that money, why won’t they lower my light bill?” Leak said. “If you’re going to plant something, I’d rather you plant corn.”

The request for the baskets had come to Beautification Supervisor Walker McCoy in various forms, mainly from ‘Tis the Season’s Terry Parker. Mayor Pro Tem Mary Jo Adams added that she would rather have the city do the baskets, rather than have it done by another group that might not have the manpower.

“I think we’re killing two birds with one stone with this,” Councilman Andrew Williamson said. “It’s something about visually being able to see how your taxpayer dollars are being spent somehow seem to be a little happier than seeing something they couldn’t visualize.”

The council voted 4-1, with Leak casting the lone no vote, to go ahead and buy the baskets— but begin the planting next year since it’s too late in the year already. There will also be an option for the baskets to be sponsored by various businesses or clubs to help pay for the ongoing cost.

