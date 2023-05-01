LAURINBURG — The Laurel Hill Fire Department held a breakfast fundraiser on April 29, 2023 for two injured firefighters.

“All supplies for the fundraiser today were bought by the fire department and all monies raised with be split between the two injured firemen, Jacob Norris, and Colton Locklear; with 100 percent profit here today going to them,” said William Skipper. Skipper says the two will use the funds for expenses acquired within their recoveries.

Firefighter Jacob Norris was involved in a horrific car accident on December 13, 2022. Jacob’s mother, Stephanie, was in attendance for the fundraiser.

“I would love to just thank everyone for the prayers and for just being there throughout the whole ordeal,” Stephanie said. “Jacob has come a very long way and I cry a lot, but they are happy tears, of course.”

Norris spent 107 days in the hospital after his accident. He walked out of the hospital on March 30, 2023.Stephanie states “that it was nothing short of a miracle from God.”

Firefighter Colton Locklear had a separate incident. While woodworking at his home, his hand was caught by a table saw. Locklear is in physical therapy and says, “I’m making progress, it’ll take a little, but I’ll get there.” Locklear was set to begin his full-time job at the department just days after his accident.

Both firefighters expressed gratitude for everything and were so thankful for everyone coming together for their sake.