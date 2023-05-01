LAURINBURG — Ricky Schattauer will be relieved of his duties as Scotland High School’s head baseball coach at the end of the season, the school announced on Monday.

Schattauer, who’s in his first season as head coach and in his third as a member of the coaching staff, took over for Greg Wrape as the team’s head coach during the offseason after Wrape left to become the new head baseball coach at West Brunswick High School in Shallotte.

Scotland County Schools released the following statement on the matter.

“Due to personnel reasons, we regretfully inform you that Scotland High School varsity baseball coach, Mr. Ricky Schattauer, will not return next season to coach the team. The district is unable to discuss personnel matters. Mr. Schattauer will coach through the playoffs but will not be the varsity baseball coach for the 2023-24 school year.”

This is a developing story. Further information will be published if/when provided.