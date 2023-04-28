LAURINBURG — Ernesto Alonso Morales always dreamed of opening his own Mexican restaurant. With over 20 years experience in the food service industry managing Mexican, Italian, and Chinese establishments, he knew he had the experience to run his own restaurant. He also loved cooking at work and home.

January 7, 2021, his hard work and determination came to fruition when he opened La Familia Mexican Restaurant in Laurinburg. The restaurant quickly became a popular option in Scotland County. People loved his quesabirrias and sangria and many other specialties, so much so that La Familia was voted Best Mexican Restaurant in the annual Best of the Burg Competition in 2022.

The family is glad he saw his dreams come true and that the restaurant won that award before his unexpected and untimely passing on April 2, 2023.

“He was thrilled to win that,” said his daughter, Monica Alonso Salgado. “It really meant a lot to him. He hoped to win that honor sometime, but he just didn’t think it would happen so fast. We weren’t open quite 2 years yet.”

Despite the loss and grief, the family is determined to keep the restaurant open in his honor. His wife, daughter, and son-in-law are managing La Familia now. Salgado wanted to reassure customers that, “… you’ll still get the same great flavors and taste as we have his notebook full of recipes. His sangria will now be a permanent addition to the menu as well.”

They will also be mindful of his outlook on life and business, Salgado said, “He was always in a good mood. He never saw other restaurants as competition. He always said, ‘The sun shines for everyone!’ And he always reminded us to treat the last customer as we did the first. He didn’t want the last customer rushed out the door because it was closing time. Our customers were important to him.”

Morales left behind a wife, Monica Salgado, 2 daughters, Monica Alonso Salgado and Laura C. Alonso, a son, Tyler Alonso, son-in-law Yantuhan Morales, and 8-month-old grandson Sebastian Morales, to cherish his memory. “He always said, ‘This restaurant is for my kids,’ Salgado said. We just never expected he would leave it for us so soon.”