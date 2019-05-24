Break-in

WAGRAM — A resident of Hillcreek Road reported to the sheriff’s office Wednesday that someone busted in the window of the back door and stole a safe valued at $100.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department Wednesday a larceny of consumable goods, clothing, towels, washcloths and an Apple iPhone for a combined value of $1,926. The suspects were seen pushing a cart out of the store without paying and getting into a 2015 Honda CRV. The vehicle was located in Laurel Hill by the sheriff’s deputies who found the merchandise, except the iPhone, and those in the car were identified as the ones who were seen leaving Walmart.

Niquiontis Whitley, 18, Malcum Brown, 18, and a 16-year-old all of Charlotte were arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. They were each given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cleveland Street reported to the police department Thursday that someone had taken a notebook computer and two wings totaling $350 from the residence.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a tractor and 14-foot trailer totaling $6,500 in value.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had stolen two weed eaters and two hedge trimmers for a combined value of $1,100 from a trailer on the property.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Omega Draville Bacote, 42, who was arrested Saturday for the robbery of Hardee’s in Laurinburg, has had additional charges placed on him. He has now been charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretenses in reference to a report from April 30 of a credit card that was stolen from Fayetteville, and someone had attempted to use the card at the Walmart in Laurinburg. The card was found in Bacote’s possession during his arrest.

The charges come with a $10,000 bond on top of his initial $500,000 bond, and investigators say additional charges are likely to follow in the upcoming days.

