LAUREL HILL — There’s still time to get your tickets for this years Murder Mystery Dinner.

On May 6 at 6 p.m., the Laurel Hill Community Center will be turned into an art gallery for this year’s theme of “Murder is a Fine Art.” Those in attendance will have to help solve the death of an art critic at the gallery. This year’s performance will be done by the Charlotte Murder Mystery Company.

“These events only happen once a year so this is your chance to come and be a part of the fun this year,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Jeff Maley. “This would also be a fantastic Mother’s Day gift for those still looking for that perfect gift for the women in their life.”

This is the fifth year Parks and Recreation have held this event, with the past three years selling out of tickets. This year around 60% of the tickets have been sold, which is similar to where it was last year, which ended up selling out.

Tickets can be purchased until May 5 or until they sell out.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in theme to the art gallery and will be served a ribeye dinner with alcoholic beverages being sold separately for those over 21.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased in person at Scotland Place, the Wagram Community Center, or the Laurel Hill Community Center. To purchase online visit https://secure.rec1.com/…/scotland-county-parks…/catalog.

For more information email Jeff Maley at [email protected] or call 910-277-2588.